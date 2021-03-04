Canaccord Genuity Raises AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $21.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869 over the last ninety days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 639,312 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AxoGen by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 243,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.