KeyCorp Upgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to “Overweight”

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIGC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.