Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

