Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $160.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $133.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,222 shares of company stock worth $19,498,779 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.