State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 3,900 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Zynex worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $514.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

