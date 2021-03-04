State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $313,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 826.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $885.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

