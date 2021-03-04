State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $314,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,013,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of CMBM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,747,260. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

