State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 500 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tucows were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tucows by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tucows by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tucows by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.87 million, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.72. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,129 shares of company stock worth $957,764 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.