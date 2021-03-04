State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $320,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

