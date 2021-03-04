Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate distributable cash flow of more than $1 billion this year. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Further, a flurry of project cancellation has made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

MMP stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.