ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.