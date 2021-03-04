State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

