California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 229 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNEX opened at $60.04 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $849,709.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,898.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,752 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

