PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 46.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

