Alliance Global Partners Increases OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target to $7.00

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 266.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OPGN opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.76.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
