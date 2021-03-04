Alliance Global Partners Increases OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target to $7.00

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 266.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

