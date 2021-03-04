Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after buying an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 124,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 417.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,987. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.