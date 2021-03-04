Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 428,084 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $58.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

