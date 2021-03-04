Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 442.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.