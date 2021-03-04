Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $283,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $75.88.

