4,731 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,731 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPS stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 302.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.