Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

