Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.