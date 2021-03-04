Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

