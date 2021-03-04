California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.