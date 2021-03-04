Citigroup Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $260.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.