G Kennedy Thompson Acquires 3,500 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $253.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

