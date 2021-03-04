Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells $1,491,554.19 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,491,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

