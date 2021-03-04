Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Sells $1,777,593.09 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00.

Shares of WH opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after buying an additional 810,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,725,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

