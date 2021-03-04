California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $201,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $67,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,006,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $24,232,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -424.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

