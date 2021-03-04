First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of GreenSky worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

