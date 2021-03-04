First Trust Advisors LP Has $600,000 Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 89,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BMTC stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $818.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.