SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. SPX posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

