First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

