First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,740 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.