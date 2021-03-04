First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALDX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

ALDX stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.