Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Increases By 83.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,444,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,063.7 days.

Shares of ARZGF opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.