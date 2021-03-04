Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 15%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 51,108,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,801,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.