Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 15%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 51,108,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,801,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.