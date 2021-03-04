Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.81 and last traded at $80.78. 1,489,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,268,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

