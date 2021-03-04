Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,080,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 476,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $575.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Christian Winkle acquired 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $55,324.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,408.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,595. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

