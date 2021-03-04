INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading 8.1% Higher

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.34. 226,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 390,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $253.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

