Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 7.1%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 1,134,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,940,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company has a market cap of $296.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

