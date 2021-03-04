Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

