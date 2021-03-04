First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

WLTW opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day moving average is $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

