Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RPC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

