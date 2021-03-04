PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $102,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBF opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

