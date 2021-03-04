Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.45.

NYSE NLSN opened at $24.10 on Monday. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,506,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

