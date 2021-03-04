Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York."

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

SAMG opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

