Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.78 ($7.97).

Shares of LHA opened at €12.79 ($15.04) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

