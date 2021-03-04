Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €31.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €31.80 ($37.41) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.31 ($36.84).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

EPA:VIV opened at €29.25 ($34.41) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.53.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.