Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $22.46 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

